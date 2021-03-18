Jersey's Duchess of Britanny plane sells for £1

A Jersey man has bought one of the island's most iconic planes for the grand total of £1.

Jersey Aero Club Treasurer, Matt Palmer, stepped in to save 'The Duchess of Brittany' from the scrap heap after the company that owned her collapsed.

He plans to crowdfund £50,000 to pay for the aircraft's restoration.

The plane will either be put back in the sky as a historic aircraft for events like airshows or become a static exhibit. Credit: ITV Channel

I am paying £1 for it but actually while she's a tremendous historical asset, the cost of running an aircraft like this would be tremendous. She's not a commercially viable plane anymore but what she is, is a tremendous opportunity for the local community to get behind and support. Matt Palmer, Jersey Aero Club Treasurer

Matt Palmer from Jersey's Aero Club, bought 'The Duchess of Brittany' for just £1. Credit: ITV Channel

Matt Palmer told ITV News it would be a dream to see her fly again at Jersey's airshow but said that if this is not possible he "would like to see her placed somewhere as a static exhibit for education, information and tourism".

The former Jersey Airlines De Havilland Heron took her maiden flight in 1956, before serving in the Royal Navy as a Sea Herron for almost 30 years. After her service in the military she was eventually returned home by a team of local pilots.

She's a remarkable plane, she first flew in the 1950s for Jersey Airlines, after that she was sold to the Royal Navy, where she spent spent 30 flying for Her Majesty's Service before being bought by a group of local pilots and brought back to the Island. They did this remarkable restoration that you can see today. Matt Palmer, Jersey Aero Club Treasurer

The Duchess of Brittany began life as a commuter plane in Jersey in the 1950's. Credit: ITV Channel

Despite not being able to fly anytime soon, 'The Duchess of Brittany's' new owner, believes she is precious cargo nonetheless.