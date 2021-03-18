New rights for Alderney workers

The States of Alderney has passed the island's first ever employment law. The legislation requires employers to provide workers with a written statement detailing their pay and conditions. They will also now have to produce pay slips. The debate came about amid concerns that workers in the island lacked any legal protections.

Members voted 9 to 1 in favour of the change, but concern was expressed that it does not go far enough, and that a 'written statement' is an informal device. Ian Carter was the one States Member who voted against it, saying they should have been more ambitous.

We should have looked for contract as our first point of employment law and build on that. With the amount of effort that went into getting this far, we could have done a lot better. Ian Carter, Alderney States Member

The majority of members, however, agreed this was a necessary starting point.