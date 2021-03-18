Pool closures at La Vallette due to building work

The Ladies' and Children's pools, changing cabins and toilets at La Vallette will be closed to the public today.

They will be closed between 7:30am-6pm, while a large crane is being used as part of the renovation works.

There will be no vehicle access or car parking beyond the entrance to the Ladies’ Pool.

The Gent's pool, the Horseshoe and the changing facilities at these two pools are open as normal.

Vive La Vallette plan to renovate the changing rooms, build a cafe and provide an outdoor public entertainment space. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Vive La Vallette were chosen by the Seafront Enhancement Group in April 2019 to redevelop the site.

The group plan to renovate the changing rooms, build a cafe and provide an outdoor public entertainment space on the spot where the current kiosk and changing rooms sit.

DLM Architects revealed the £1.5 million plans in November 2019.