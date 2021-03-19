'A very special friend': Much-loved Rouge Bouillon School parrot dies aged 71

A popular Jersey parrot has died at the age of 71.

Sim was a longstanding member of Rouge Bouillon School, helping thousands of children adapt to a new environment.

Before that, he lived at Briggs toy shop in St Helier until it closed in 1988.

Sim celebrated his 70th birthday in 2019 and even survived a school fire nearly thirty years earlier.

Jersey's Education Minister Deputy Jeremy Maçon passed on his condolences to the school after the loss of a "very special friend".

He has been a much-loved member of Rouge Bouillon School for several decades, and has helped generations of students settle into school life. Older Islanders will also have fond memories of Sim from when he lived at Briggs department store. I’d like to send my condolences to all the Rouge Bouillon students who have lost a very special friend. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's Education Minister

Sim was a popular figure at Rouge Bouillon School. Credit: Government of Jersey