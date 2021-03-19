Aurigny bookings have soared since blueprint announcement

The head of Aurigny Airlines says bookings have quadrupled since Guernsey announced its blueprint for the summer. Bookings to and from the UK are in the thousands - up more than 350% compared with the previous weekend - with most of those departures from July onwards.

62% Of bookings were made by passengers originating from Guernsey.

38% Of bookings were made by passengers originating from the UK.

Meanwhile bookings were up 134% on the Alderney network compared to the previous weekend.

They just run into the thousands. And quite frankly if you compare it to the last 12 months where obviously we've seen no activity for 12 months it's been a welcome relief. And every day pretty much since the announcement has been made. Nico Bezuidenhout, Chief Executive, Aurigny Airlines

Aurigny says it has also seen an increase in inter-island travel bookings since the announcement and will be adding more flights to the Guernsey-Alderney route.