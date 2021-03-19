Election date set to find new Constable of St John

A date has been set for an election to find a new Constable of St John.

It comes after Constable Chris Taylor was told he must step down after a court deemed he was ‘unfit for office’.

Voting for his replacement will take place on Wednesday 28 April and the successful candidate will be sworn in on 30 April.

It follows a civil hearing brought before the Royal Court over allegations that Constable Taylor’s conduct fell short of his oath of office when he was convicted of dangerous driving last year.

The Constable and Procureurs du Bien Public Stephen Hewlett and Michael Larose, also faced an allegation of the inappropriate use of public funds to cover his legal expenses.

The thirty eight page verdict concluded the actions in June 2019 that led to the constable’s conviction were ‘inconsistent’ with his oath of office and left them no choice but to deem him unfit for office.

Constable Taylor was convicted of dangerous driving for repeatedly driving his car at acycle race marshal after he became angered over the closure of a road.

A meeting for candidates to be formally nominated will be held on Wednesday 31 March