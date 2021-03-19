Former Guernsey FC midfielder Alex Scott has been given his first international call-up.

The 17-year-old who now plays for Bristol City will join England's Under-18s squad in late March.

He will travel to the home of English football St George's Park on Thursday 25 March to start pre-match preparation ahead of an away game against Wales the following Monday (29 March).

Under-18s head coach Kevin Betsy has named a 24-man squad as he brings the players together for the first time this season.

Scott became Guernsey FC's youngest ever senior player when he took to the pitch aged just 16, back in 2019.

He since moved to the Robins and signed his first professional contract on 2 March.