Guernsey FC will once again do battle with FC Isle of Man this summer.

The Skipton Cup is returning for 2021 with a two-legged affair spread across two weekends in July.

The Green Lions will head to the Isle of Man for the first game on July 17th before the deciding leg will take place at Footes Lane on July 31st.

Guernsey FC were absolutely delighted to win the inaugural Skipton Cup last year, especially after the drama of a penalty shootout! This year we have the extra interest of the game being played over two legs. We hope many of our fans will be able to join us in the Isle of Man and we look forward to welcoming The Ravens to Footes Lane. Nic Legg, Guernsey FC Director

Last year's victory over the Isle of Man is the only game Guernsey FC have played at home in more than a year.

It was also one of the only football matches in Europe that saw a crowd thanks to an air bridge between the two islands.