Guernsey schoolgirl dresses up as her superhero Dr Nicola Brink

Dr Nicola Brink has gained many fans during the coronavirus pandemic and now one of them is dressing up as her.

Eight-year-old Aurora Deane likes maths and science so when she was asked to come to school as her superhero, she knew the perfect role model.

Wearing a lanyard, name badge and white coat, Aurora completed the Guernsey Director of Public Health look with a stethoscope and glasses.

Dr Brink says she is "flattered and humbled" by the choice, suggesting Aurora could follow in her footsteps.

Thank you so much. I am so flattered and humbled. A future in Public Health? Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

This is not the first time Dr Brink has been recognised for her work.

Last October she received an MBE from the Queen for services to Guernsey's public health.

She was also the star of a song called Don't THINK, Just BRINK by local artist Band Wagon Gsy.