James Webster: The ice cold beer that marked the end of my hibernation

It looked like something from a TV advert. Bubbles of condensation slowly running down the outside of the glass, ice cold to touch. The amber liquid inside glinting in the light. In that split second as I lifted it to my mouth and the froth reached my lips it was the tastiest pint of lager I had ever had. What a moment! My first meal out in months.

Last summer I spent a lot of time writing blogs about my feelings during the pandemic. I was amazed how many people enjoyed reading about my pre-Covid chilli-con-carne, but in recent months I have found I have had less to say. There has been less happening to reflect on. Since my lockdown Christmas, the winter has felt long and looking I back I feel a bit like I’ve been hibernating.

Much as tortoises hibernate during the winter, it feels like we have all experienced a period of hibernation with so many places closed. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Archive/PA Images

As a child I remember watching Blue Peter when, every year, George the tortoise would be packed into his double cardboard box and carefully put in a cupboard for winter. Then several months later he would be welcomed back to the world. Recently I’ve felt a little bit like I, along with many other people, are starting to emerge from a form of hibernation.

After months of hospitality venues being closed, enjoying a first pint of beer in a restaurant felt all the more special. Credit: ITV Channel TV

That first beer in a restaurant since hospitality closed felt like a significant moment. In ‘normal times’ eating out would be a relatively common event, just another of those things we all took for granted until coronavirus rules put a stop to it. But here I was, sitting down in a restaurant feeling slightly ill at ease. How does this work again? The waiter brought the menus over and started asking about drinks orders. The plate of bread was arriving. Even though the whole evening was really welcome, the whole ritual seemed unfamiliar.

Being able to sit down as a group at first felt too close. Here we were seated at ‘normal’ spacing but after a year of social distancing it felt strange to be within touching distance of other people. We started off sitting slightly awkwardly trying to stay as far from each other as we could. But what was really reassuring was the precautions all around us to keep us safe.

We had filled in test and trace details as we arrived. We kept our face masks on until we were settled and seated. There was sanitiser for our hands. The staff were all wearing visors. Tables around us, like ours, could not contain groups that were too large and there was plenty of space between the tables. We felt safe. The guidance was keeping us apart from other people and hopefully away from any Covid danger.

It really felt like a special moment being able to socialise once again – for there to be something else to life beyond wake, work, home, eat, sleep, repeat. The world still doesn’t feel normal when you’re out and about but it feels a safe way of heading back towards that normality which we all hope returns once more people are vaccinated.

We will all have different things which we are looking forward to restarting. I’ve got many friends with children who were understandably most anxious for nurseries and schools to get back to normal. Having that childcare will give them some day to day normality back in their lives.

For me, a first haircut really lifted my mood last summer and it had the same effect when I enjoyed a first trim last month. Then this week my emergence from hibernation continued when I was able to have a first swim in an indoor pool since late last year. The reopening of indoor leisure facilities has made a big difference to my daily routine. My aching arms and legs show how little I’ve managed to exercise while leisure centres have stayed locked.

As I’ve been out and about when not in work it feels like there are more people going about their business. The days are getting longer. The weather is getting warmer and more people seem to be emerging from their tortoise-style hibernations and enjoying a slow return to normality.

As the summer months lie ahead it feels like there is much for us all to be optimistic about. We all hope the vaccination rollout continues as planned, restrictions continue to ease (and at some point end) and we can all get back to living our lives in the ways we used to enjoy without necessarily appreciating the freedoms we have recently been denied. There is much to look forward to.