Jersey construction firm fined £25,000 for breaking health and safety law

A construction firm in Jersey has been fined £25,000 for breaking a health and safety law after two of its workmen fell from a "poorly constructed platform". The Royal Court heard how the firm, JP Mauger, "failed to protect the the health, safety and welfare of its employees" after allowing construction work to take place on a platform that was in an "unsafe condition". One of the workmen injured his head and upper body in the fall which happened in January last year at a private property in St Martin.

Jersey's Deputy Bailiff, Robert MacRae, told the Court this was a "serious incident caused by an unsafe working environment".

He said that "had the proper safety measures been adopted the accident would never have happened".

Advocate Adam Harrison, who represented JP Mauger, said the firm "deeply regrets the incident that occurred" and that the company has now revised their policies and improved working practices.

JP Mauger’s Managing Director, Tadhg MacFirbhisigh, was in court on behalf of the firm.

The company will have to pay a fine of £25,000 and a sum of £5,000 in prosecution costs.