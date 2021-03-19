Jersey mums asked to share experiences of island's maternity service

Women who have given birth in Jersey in the last five years are being asked to share their views of the island's maternity care. It is for a survey by the Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel which will focus on antenatal care, labour, birth, postnatal care, feeding and mental health.

The Panel says responses will help it understand and assess current maternity services, which is part of an ongoing review.

Their views will prove crucial in helping the Panel review current maternity services and suggest improvements going forward. We want to stress that the emphasis of the survey isn’t to view current services in a negative light, rather seek improvements which could have a truly positive impact on mothers who use these services in the future. Deputy Mary Le Hegarat, Chair, Jersey's Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel

Fathers, partners and families are also being encouraged to share their experiences by emailing the Panel’s Officer Sammy McKee at s.mckee@gov.je.

Responses will be anonymous and can be submitted until Thursday 1 April.