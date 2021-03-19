Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine deemed safe by Jersey government

Jersey's government says the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and its benefits vastly outweigh any risk.

It comes after UK and EU regulators ruled the jab is safe.

Some countries paused use of the vaccine after reports of a small number of blood clots, although no link has been proven.

Germany, France and Italy have since resumed their vaccine rollout.

It is clear from medical data that the benefit of the vaccine in protecting people far outweighs the risks presented by not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Significant medical events, especially those that occur following any type of vaccination, are extremely rare. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

Jersey's government will continue to assess the jabs as normal procedure under the Yellow Card Scheme which monitors the safety of new drugs and vaccines.

Both Jersey and Guernsey say they are prepared for any disruption to vaccine supply after the UK announced a major drop in available doses from the end of March.

More than 45,000 total doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines have been given out in Jersey so far.