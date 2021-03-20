Alderney politicians back calls for Southampton Airport runway extension

Alderney politicians have renewed their backing for an extension to the runway at Southampton Airport.

The Chair of the island's Economic Development Committee has written to Eastleigh Local Area Committee urging them to seriously consider the proposals, amid fears that the airport's long term viability could be in doubt.

Southampton Airport is a lifeline route for the island, with almost half of all Alderney passengers using it before the Covid-19 crisis started.

I do hope that you will give due weight and consideration to our community and its positive economic impacts in Eastleigh and surrounding areas when considering the application. Annie Burgess, Chair of Alderney's Economic Development Committee

A meeting is being held on Thursday 25 March to decide on whether to approve the plans - which the airport's Operations Director Steve Szalay says is "critical".