Frontline mental health charity sees rise in demand during lockdown

A charity supporting veterans and frontline staff says it has seen a rise in demand for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK-based charity Rock2Recovery would normally make monthly visits to support people in the Channel Islands, but has had to move its services online as a result of the pandemic.

Its work has been crucial to islanders like Lee, who experienced post-traumatic stress after almost a decade in the police force.

You're expected to be above and beyond for everybody and it not affect you which, at the end of the day, everybody that wears the uniform is human and it sticks in your mind. And it's learning how to deal with that afterwards and that's why it's important to have people that have experienced it on a personal level. Lee Scotland, Police officer

The organisation was founded by former marine Jamie Sanderson following his own struggles with mental health.

He says that despite the challenges, the charity has been able to deal with a rise in demand for help and continue supporting those who need it.

Often with a small community there's less likelihood to talk about mental health for example because everybody knows everybody. But when you provide something from off-island and you, as we used to, come in and out, or you just deliver over cam, then there's an increase in uptake of sessions and opportunity. Jamie Sanderson, Rock2Recovery

