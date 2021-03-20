Guernsey's 'Balcony gigs' set to return in May

Guernsey's much-loved 'balcony gigs' are set for a return for another year.

The popular series of performances, which take place on the balcony of the Cobo Bay Hotel each year, will run across the summer from early May until the end of August.

The six gigs will include performances by local bands and artists, along with tribute acts to the likes of Oasis, Fleetwood Mac and AC/DC.

The lineup is as follows:

Sunday 2 May: The Big Band Collective

Sunday 30 May: City Limits supported by Rubix and Oceann

Sunday 20 June: The Devotees supported by the Silverados

Sunday 11 July: A Tribute to AC/DC supported by Huntress & The Ravers

Sunday 1 August: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac supported by Stuck to the Ceiling

Sunday 29 August: A Tribute to Oasis supported by Element 6

At each event, money will be gathered to support Guernsey Cheshire Home and Guernsey Cancer Support and the gigs will be live streamed on social media.