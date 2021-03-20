Would-be homeowners camp out to secure apartments in Jersey

Would-be homeowners have queued overnight in Jersey on Friday (19 March) in the hope of snapping up apartments at a new development in St Helier.

Around 20 people brought tents and camping chairs to bed down for the night outside the offices of a local estate agents, hoping to be among the first to put pen to paper on a new home at the Merchants Square development on Bath Street.

They were joined by others in the morning, with queues forming down New Street.

The Merchant Square development forms part of £70 million plans to rejuvenate the north of St Helier, which were approved in May 2020. It includes a Premier Inn hotel and 149 residential units.

The development is part of plans for the north of St Helier. Credit: Instagram / merchantsquare.je

The annual House Price Index for the last quarter of 2020 saw the cost of a one-bed flat reach £300,000.

The report said the average mortgage cost of a median priced house had risen to beyond the means of the average working household.