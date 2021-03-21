Beau Sejour to reopen without social distancing tomorrow

Social distancing will be suspended at Guernsey's Beau Sejour leisure centre from Monday.

The centre initially reopened on Tuesday 9 March as the island moved into Stage two of its lockdown exit with strict social distancing measures in place.

The move to stage three on Monday 22 March means social distancing across the island will be suspended - though there will still be some changes at Beau Sejour.

The swimming pool will reopen for public swim sessions, but swim school sessions will have a phased return . They will be staggered after half term (Tuesday 20 April) though some holiday courses may be scheduled before then.

The centre's gym will reopen, but fitness classes will begin a week later . Sessions will take place from Monday 29 March and members will have their memberships reactivated - though they will be extended by a week.

The café will not reopen immediately and will be ready to serve food and drinks from Wednesday 24 March.

Squash courts will be available for booking, though two will remain closed. Squash courts 1-3 will reopen but the glass backed courts (4 and 5) will not, along with the Level 1 dry change rooms. This is while the vaccination centre is in operation in the Sir John Loveridge Hall.

Parking at the centre will be busy during peak times as there will continue to be dedicated parking for islanders visiting the coronavirus vaccination centre.

Although we are looking forward to getting back to a new normal, of course there will be some changes to the way we operate, with some facilities and activities remaining unavailable, and large gatherings having to be monitored and risk assessed accordingly. We ask our customers and members to please bear with us and to be understanding as we continue to adapt to this new normal. Sam Herridge, Head of Recreation Services at States of Guernsey

The centre will be closing at 4pm on Sunday 21 March to allow staff to prepare the facilities ahead of reopening on Monday.