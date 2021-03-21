Face masks required at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Stage 3

People attending Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital will be required to wear a face mask as lockdown restrictions ease.

The island island will enter Stage 3 of its lockdown exit plan tomorrow (Monday 22 March), meaning services at the hospital will return to normal and visits will be allowed.

However, while temperature checks and other Covid-19 screening measures will not be in place, islanders will still be expected to sanitise their hands on their way into and out of the building.

We are very pleased to be offering all health and care services again and to be able welcome back visitors, but will must still remain vigilant for signs and symptoms of COVID 19. The message remains the same that we only have one hospital and we must protect out PEH. Dermot Mullin, Guernsey's Director of Hospital and Adult Community Care Services

Elective surgery and outpatient appointments at the hospital will continue and islanders who are due to undergo procedures are asked to follow any pre-surgery testing and isolation requirements which may be required in advance.

Anyone who is feeling in any way unwell is asked to avoid attending the hospital or care homes and to call ahead if they have a clinical appointment to discuss their situation.

Visits to care homes will also be able to resume, though face coverings and social distancing will be in place 'where appropriate'.

Secondary mental health services can also carry out face-to-face appointments but face masks must be worn if social distancing is not possible.

Expectant mothers and birthing partners will continue to be screened for Covid-19. Credit: PA

Expectant mothers and their birthing partners will still be screened for Coronavirus from 39 weeks and are advised to minimise their social contact after that point.

Only one birthing partner can attend the birth and both they and the mother will have to take Covid-19 swab tests on admission and during their stay. After the birth, the maximum of four visitors per bed will return but all will have to wear surgical masks.