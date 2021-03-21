Optimism as Guernsey prepares to lift internal restrictions

Businesses in Guernsey are preparing to reopen ahead of the lifting of internal restrictions in the island.

The island is set to move into stage 3 of the Bailiwick's lockdown exit plan on Monday 22 March, 57 days after cases in the community were identified leading to restrictions being re-imposed.

It means social distancing will be suspended, rules on public gatherings will be relaxed and the so-called 'Bailiwick bubble' will reopen, allowing islanders to move between Guernsey, Sark and Alderney without the need for quarantine.

For businesses in St Peter Port's night-time economy, the move is a step in the right direction.