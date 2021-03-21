Optimism as Guernsey prepares to lift internal restrictions
Businesses in Guernsey are preparing to reopen ahead of the lifting of internal restrictions in the island.
The island is set to move into stage 3 of the Bailiwick's lockdown exit plan on Monday 22 March, 57 days after cases in the community were identified leading to restrictions being re-imposed.
It means social distancing will be suspended, rules on public gatherings will be relaxed and the so-called 'Bailiwick bubble' will reopen, allowing islanders to move between Guernsey, Sark and Alderney without the need for quarantine.
For businesses in St Peter Port's night-time economy, the move is a step in the right direction.
Just being able to open again and see all our old customers is going to be great. Obviously it's going to be a bit different this time, we're going to have to take names and contacts for people because obviously it's going to be over 100 people but yeah, it's just going to be good to get back.