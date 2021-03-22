60% would consider employing staff across borders post-pandemic

A survey of HR professionals and business leaders, conducted by Channel Island law-firm Walkers, has found 60% would consider recruiting someone to work for them, based in a foreign jurisdiction.

54% said they would offer flexible working after the pandemic, with 36% requiring a minimum number of days in the office and 17% being fully flexible.

54% said they would consider flexible working after the pandemic.

51% said they would be open to employees working remotely from overseas, provided it was a suitable person in a suitable role.

51% said they would be open to employees working remotely from overseas.

The survey was conducted as part of a virtual employment conference on 'Covid-19 and the Evolution of the Workplace'.

Sarah Ash, senior counsel in Walkers' Guernsey's employment law team, said that the results of the survey supported the idea that Covid-19 would continue to have an impact on the workplace even after restrictions are lifted.

The conversations that we have been having with clients and the nature of the matters that we are being instructed on all suggest that workplaces will not entirely return to how they used to operate - and the results of the polls that we ran in our conference would support that. Sarah Ash, Senior Counsel at Walkers

The conversations that we have been having with clients and the nature of the matters that we are being instructed on all suggest that workplaces will not entirely return to how they used to operate - and the results of the polls that we ran in our conference would support that.

Daniel Read, senior counsel in the Jersey employment law team, said the time has come for employers to assess how they want to position their businesses in a post-Covid world.

We are getting close to the point at which there will be a moment for employers of all kinds to pause and reflect on the experience of the last 12 months, to consider what worked well and what worked less well, and to update the way that they undertake planning, communication and their working practices. Daniel Read, Senior Counsel at Walkers

79% of respondents also said business travel would reduce significantly in the longer-term, and be restricted to key-meetings only.

79% said business travel would reduce significantly in the longer-term.

The employment conference saw between 145 and 167 attendees at the sessions which stretched over three days at the end of February.

A snapshot survey of 40 people in Jersey, conducted by recruitment consultancy Kendrick Rose, also found the trends predicted by employers to be reflected in the expectations of employees, with 53% of respondents saying they would only go for a job if they could work from home some of the time. Shelley Kendrick, Managing Director, Kendrick Rose, said the pandemic has brought forward many changes that had been happening very slowly, such as flexibility in the workplace.