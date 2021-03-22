All sport returns in Guernsey

After two months of restrictions all sport in Guernsey is able to return from today.

It means close contact outdoor sports including football and hockey can resume whilst indoor sports such as table tennis and netball are also back.

Large crowds will also be permitted outdoors allowing for spectators at sporting events on the island.

Originally Guernsey's government wanted contact details registered for any gathering of more than 100 people but this has now been reversed to only indoor events.

Now it really is back to normal. We've had some consultation with the guys doing the hill climb and the sprint and that can go ahead as normal which is great. It doesn't add in that extra layer of red tape by having to control the events. Steve Sharman, Guernsey Sports Commission

Competitive football on the island will resume tomorrow when St Martins play Sylvans in the semi-finals of the Jeremie Cup.

A fascinating Priaulx League will then return next weekend with a number of teams still chasing the title.

We want people outdoors, enjoying the football, watching the climax of what is hopefully going to be a close Priaulx league season right to the last couple of games. Leon Meakin, St Martins AC Manager

Hockey training on the island resumes this evening with the domestic season scheduled to return on Friday.