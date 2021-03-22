British astronomer appeals for more meteor footage from islanders

A renowed astronomer in the UK is appealing for Channel Islanders' help in gathering footage of Saturday's meteor. People in Jersey say they saw the fireball flying through the skies - which was captured locally on a dashcam.

However, cloud in the UK stopped scientists there from seeing it.

It's very hard with a daylight fireball because all of the cameras and things that cover the sky, most of those aren't working, so we have to rely on members of the public, with their dashcams, their mobile phones, their video cameras sending us in clips that they might have. Dr John Mason, Director of the Meteor section at the British Astronomical Association

Dr John Mason says with the help of videos and photos, experts could calculate its trajectory and if it came down on land, perhaps even find it.

I'd like to appeal to anyone in the Channel Islands who might have seen this object, but in particular videoed or taken photographs of it, to contact us and we'll see what we can find out. Dr John Mason, Director of the Meteor section at the British Astronomical Association

Any footage can be emailed to meteor@britastro.org.