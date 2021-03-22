Deadline approaches for Guernsey's asbestos-related cancer compensation scheme
Islanders wanting to claim under Guernsey's Diffuse Mesothelioma Payment Scheme have until the end of the month to make retrospective applications.
This applies to anyone diagnosed before 1 January 2021, including people with the condition who died between 1 January 2020 and 21 December 2020.
The scheme does not apply to people with the condition who died before 1 January 2020.
Where people have been diagnosed with diffuse mesothelioma on or after 1 January 2021, applications must be made within 12 months of the date of diagnosis.
Asbestos-related cancer compensation scheme launched in Guernsey
More than £123,000 paid out in first year of Jersey mesothelioma scheme
The Scheme provides a single payment to people living in Guernsey or Alderney who have been exposed to asbestos and developed diffuse mesothelioma. Other asbestos-related conditions are not covered.
People can make an application if they:
•Are 18 years or older; • Are ordinarily resident in Guernsey or Alderney; • Have been exposed to asbestos materials in Guernsey or Alderney; and • Have a diagnosis of diffuse mesothelioma which has been confirmed by a Specialist Consultant.
A relative of someone who has passed away as a result of diffuse mesothelioma can make a claim provided that the person died on or after 1 January 2020.
Payments will vary according to the age at which a person is diagnosed.
Application forms can be obtained from the Pensions & Allowances team on 222506 or Pensionsallowances@gov.gg.