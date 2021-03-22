'Discipline and unforced errors' cost Jersey Reds in defeat at Richmond

Jersey Reds Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon has got his hands full this week.

Defeat to Richmond on Saturday means Reds remain pointless after the first two games of the RFU Championship season.

Biljon desperately needs to get a tune out of his players ahead of next week's game at Bedford and there are two issues that need addressing more than most.

We know we gave away 12, 14 penalties and made 20 unforced errors so our discipline wasn't good. It's very frustrating. We didn't get into a rhythm against them. We've just got to be better than what we were at the weekend. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds Director of Rugby

Reds led 7-6 at the halfway stage on Saturday but never recovered after giving away two tries at the start of the second period.

Biljon felt the game was a case of one step forward, two back and also highlighted a hangover from the previous weekend's game against Saracens.

We'd built up a game against European Champions in Saracens and then we were hoping we were going to turn up against Richmond and everything would work for us. I think the players need to be more honest and accountable for that. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds Director of Rugby

Including two pre-season friendlies that's now four defeats in a row for Reds in 2021, and nine losses on the bounce either side of the lengthy break.

Reds fans will hope that bad run of form comes to an end when they visit Bedford next Saturday.