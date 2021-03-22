Guernsey racing driver Seb Priaulx has made the dream start to 2021.

He's now hoping victory in the Porsche Carrera Cup can be the catalyst for his best driving year to date.

Priaulx stormed to pole at Sebring International Raceway in Florida last week before holding off fierce competition to win the opening race of the Carrera Cup calendar.

I didn't believe it at first because it has been about a year since I won something but that feeling came rushing back quickly. I thought this is amazing I can't believe it. I did think I could win this year but I didn't know if I could win the first one just because I don't know the Porsche car as well as other people do in the championship but to win the race was pretty amazing. Seb Priaulx, Guernsey racing driver

His teammate Kay van Berlo edged him out in the second race the following day but Priaulx was still delighted win his performance.

Despite his excellent start to 2021 what comes next is uncertain. The pandemic is likely to put a pause on his schedule with a race in Canada set to be postponed. Next up then will be a trip to New York and a race around Watkins Glen International.