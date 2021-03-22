Guernsey unemployment triples in last year with 1,000 out of work in February

The number of people who are unemployed in Guernsey has nearly tripled since this time last year.

1,000 people were out of work in February while the island was in Stage 1 of its exit from lockdown.

In the same month last year, only 358 people were seeking work.

There was a sharp increase between January and February, when a further 200 people were registered as unemployed.