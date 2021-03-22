Guernsey's bus services resume

Bus routes in Guernsey will be back to full service today.

It comes as the island enters Stage 3 of its exit from lockdown.

The timetable (issued on 6 January 2020) will now include the Nightowl services on Fridays and Saturdays. Social distancing is no longer in place and face coverings on public transport are not mandatory, although the government says "passengers are encouraged to consider wearing one due to the close proximity with others".

However, passengers are encouraged to respect the space of others where possible.

The only services which will not be operating in Stage 3 are the additional summer services which are run from 11 April until 12 October. They are primarily to accommodate tourism, and the States of Guernsey says these services will be kept under review.