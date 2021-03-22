Review to look into Government of Jersey's accountability to public

A review has been launched to look into the Government of Jersey's accountability to the public.

The Democratic Accountability and Governance Sub-Committee will write to various stakeholders, including States Members and senior government officials, to gather evidence, as well as inviting submissions from members of the public.

Their review will explore:

The roles of the Council of Ministers, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, Assistant Ministers, and the States Employment Board and how they may be held to account by the public and the Assembly.

The relationship between ministerial and civil service structures in relation to policy development, implementation and operational management, particularly in relation to the development of the OneGov project and how this affects accountability to the public and the Assembly.

The role of Scrutiny and the Public Accounts Committee in holding the executive to account.

Whether the current ministerial and Scrutiny portfolios set out in Standing Orders remain appropriate or whether there is an alternative structure or system for electing Members to ministerial office or Scrutiny, which would enhance accountability and effectiveness.

Opportunities for States Members to be engaged in the process of Government.

In 2020, Deputy John Young called for an independent, external review of Jersey’s system of governance.

Although the proposition was defeated, during the debate Senator Tracey Vallois suggested that there should be a standing committee to consider changes to the system of government.

This was taken forward by the Privileges and Procedures Committee which subsequently established the Democratic Accountability and Governance Sub-Committee.