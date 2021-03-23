'A much-loved resident': Jersey Zoo's Burmese python dies aged 25

A popular Jersey Zoo snake has died at the age of 25.

The Burmese python had been at the zoo for nearly a decade, moving to the island from a French zoo in November 2011.

He had recently been experiencing non-treatable health issues.

Due to welfare concerns the Zoo made the tough decision to put him to sleep.

The Burmese python spent nearly a decade at Jersey Zoo. Credit: Colm Farrington, Jersey Zoo

This magnificent snake has been a much-loved resident of our Amphibian and Reptile House for years and will be greatly missed by staff, visitors and volunteers. Jersey Zoo statement

He hatched in a French zoo in 1995 and was 25 and a half years old when he died.

The average life expectancy of a Burmese python in captivity is around 25 years.