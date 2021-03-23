'A much-loved resident': Jersey Zoo's Burmese python dies aged 25
A popular Jersey Zoo snake has died at the age of 25.
The Burmese python had been at the zoo for nearly a decade, moving to the island from a French zoo in November 2011.
He had recently been experiencing non-treatable health issues.
Due to welfare concerns the Zoo made the tough decision to put him to sleep.
This magnificent snake has been a much-loved resident of our Amphibian and Reptile House for years and will be greatly missed by staff, visitors and volunteers.
He hatched in a French zoo in 1995 and was 25 and a half years old when he died.
The average life expectancy of a Burmese python in captivity is around 25 years.