Association of Jersey Charities celebrates its 50th birthday

The Association of Jersey Charities (AJC), which represents charitable organisations, turns 50 today (23 March).

The idea to set up the AJC was first suggested by Lord Louis Mountbatten when he was a guest of honour at the Jersey Variety Club.

He said to his host, Sir Billy Butlin, that an institution should be set up to represent the many charities in the island as he believed it would help them liaise better with each other.

Now the association, which provides grants to good causes, helps oversee the work of 300 organisations.

Sir Billy Butlin was the first patron and benefactor of the AJC and provided £10,000 which allowed it to provide considerable support to local charities.

Part of the commemorations for its 50th birthday will include an online meeting looking at how organisations can recover from the pandemic.