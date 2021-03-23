Aurigny adds extra Alderney flights to keep up with demand

Guernsey's Aurigny airline have added extra Alderney flights to keep up with demand as travel restrictions ease.

Bookings have soared with no limitations on internal travel within the Bailiwick after Guernsey moved into stage three of its lockdown exit on 22 March.

Five more flights will run this week (23 March) with a further seven over the Easter holidays, bringing the total number of services between the islands to 24 flights or 432 seats.

More options have also been added in April and May with Aurigny continuing to monitor demand if further flights are needed.

As soon as the end of restrictions was announced, we saw a huge increase in demand on the Alderney route. It is clear there is pent up demand for travel and with Alderney offering an opportunity for an isolation free change of scenery it is once again appealing to Guernsey residents, as is Guernsey for Alderney residents. Malcolm Coupar, Aurigny's Commercial Director

Aurigny hopes it can contribute to another positive staycation season for Alderney after success with last year's campaigns.