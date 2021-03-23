‘Demeaning’ abortion rule in Jersey scrapped

"Demeaning" rules which force women to wait a week to access an abortion in Jersey have been scrapped.

Deputy Louise Doublet called for the change and politicians voted it through in the States Assembly.

Up until now women have had to wait a mandatory seven days between their first medical appointment and being referred to an abortion clinic.

Deputy Doublet says that requirement "demeaned women as decision makers".

Deputy Doublet says women are provided with information including counselling providers and adoption options by their GP at initial medical appointments.

Abortion is only allowed in Jersey up to 12 weeks of pregnancy while the limit for surgical abortions is nine weeks.

Deputy Doublet says this coupled with the current travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic could force women to seek abortions off islands.

She added research shows that the risk of complications associated with surgical abortions increases with each week a woman waits.

Jersey’s Health Minister Richard Renouf fully backed the proposition.

States members agreed with Deputy Doublet with Senator Sam Mézec saying it was “out of step with other jurisdictions” while Deputy Kevin Pamplin stated it is "a significant day for the island".

Only one member of the Assembly, Constable Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard, voted against the change.