Exclusive: Calls for inquiry into alleged mis-management of air search charity

Former donors to Channel Islands Air Search (CIAS) and a sitting Guernsey States member have called on the charity to engage with an independent inquiry into why a majority of its crew left last year.

A total of 13 out of 21 crew members were either sacked or they resigned in solidarity. One other member of the crew was suspended and then was forced to retire due to age.

ITV News has exclusively seen correspondence between a former president of the Lions Club of Guernsey, who helped fund the first air search plane, and the trustees of CIAS.

In the letters, Colin Gervaise-Brazier, who says he represents three other former presidents of the club, asks the charity to take part in an inquiry in order to "provide clarity on the management of the service, its current adequacy and plans for the future".

Mike Tidd Former Senior Pilot, Channel Islands Air Search

As some of the “Founding Fathers” of Channel Islands Air Search we remain committed supporters of the service but it seems self-evident to us that the people who fund CIAS have a right to ensure the service is being properly and efficiently run, especially if islanders are being encouraged to support Channel Islands Air Search as a charity. Colin Gervaise-Brazier in correspondence with CIAS trustees

Former Senior Pilot Mike Tidd had been with the service for 27 years when he was suspended last year for his part in the "disharmony" that broke out between some members of the crew and senior management.

While suspended, he turned 65 and was forced to retire under the regulations of volunteering for the service.

I love the service, I always have loved the service, its health is my primary concern. What was done, was done so badly that two thirds of the crew resigned or left the service. [The trustees and senior management] have never acknowledged that mistakes were made, they've never learnt from their mistakes, and any organisation that doesn't learn from its mistakes is never going to get better. Mike Tidd, former senior pilot, Channel Islands Air Search

It is not the first time the charity's management has been questioned. In November 2013, its plane crashed in Jersey, no one was seriously hurt, but the crash was investigated.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch's report into the crash said it had identified a number of weaknesses within the organisation's operational procedures and practices.

Fundraising and delivering a replacement plane took more than six years, at a cost of more than two million pounds.

Internal documents seen by ITV News show disputes between some crew members and senior management arose from differing opinions on training programmes for the aircraft and fitting new search equipment.

Colin Gervaise-Brazier, Former President, The Lions Club of Guernsey

When I speak to the trustees they say all the problems are overcome and everything is very good and moving forward, so why not support the idea of an independent public inquiry? Colin Gervaise-Brazier, former president of the Lions Club of Guernsey

A sitting Deputy in Guernsey's States of Deliberation has now also joined the calls for that inquiry.

Deputy Chris Blin, Former Channel, Islands Air Search Observer

Dep Chris Blin had served on the air search crew for six years before resigning last year

It's about governance and transparency, that's what we're always saying without within the States of Guernsey. I think the same thing should apply to this even though its a charity, it should still have the same governance. It's not about getting into the politics or the people here it's just about getting answers from an independent panel to look through the whole process. Deputy Chris Blin, Guernsey States member

Channel Islands Air Search declined to be interviewed by ITV News.

However, in a statement the charity said it had "moved on" from the crew disharmony of a year ago.

A spokesperson for CIAS said all at Channel Islands Air Search believe revisiting past crew events of over a year ago serves no constructive purpose.