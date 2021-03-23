Guernsey's Maya Le Tissier named as one of the world's top female footballers

Guernsey-born defender Maya Le Tissier has been recognised as one of the world's top young female footballers.

The 18-year-old who now plays for Brighton and Hove Albion is the only UK player included in the top ten as part of Goal's prestigious 2021 NXGN awards.

Goal is a global digital football website.

Hundreds of football experts across 44 countries contributed towards the choices.

Maya is at number seven with Rosengard's Hanna Bennison topping the list.

To be considered among the top ten young players in the world is a tremendous honour and I would like to thank Goal for nominating me ... I am really enjoying working with Hope Powell and the coaching team at Brighton and this award will inspire me to keep on developing and improving every aspect of my game. Maya Le Tissier, Brighton footballer

Players have to be born on or after 1 January 2002 to be considered for this year's list.