Hundreds gather in Guernsey for vigil in memory of Sarah Everard

Hundreds of people have been gathering at a vigil in Guernsey to protest about women's safety in light of Sarah Everard's death in the UK.

The 33-year-old vanished as she walked home in Clapham in south London, on 3 March. Her body was then found a week later in woodland in Kent.

The gathering in St Peter Port this evening (23 March) follows similar events in the UK.

The organiser of the event in Guernsey says she wants Sarah to be remembered for more than her death.

What happened to her ... wasn't everything about her. She was also a person and a daughter and a friend and a girlfriend and all of these other things. Daisy Chapple, event organiser