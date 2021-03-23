Jersey's Cineworld will reopen once restrictions ease

Jersey's Cineworld cinema says it does plan to welcome back customers once coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Cinemas are expected to reopen along with nightclubs and theatres on Monday 14 June under the government's pandemic roadmap.

The venue has been closed since March 2020.

The company has already announced plans to reopen its UK cinemas in May.

There were fears that Jersey's only cinema could remain closed as its doors stayed shut over the past year whilst other UK sites reopened between lockdowns.

Jersey's Cineworld has now confirmed that it is expecting to reopen once government rules allow.

Blockbuster films such as the latest James Bond film No Time To Die have seen their release dates delayed throughout the pandemic.