Jersey's dreams of hosting one of the world's most famous sporting teams has been dashed.

The British Lions have today confirmed they intend to tour South Africa as originally planned.

Lions coach Warren Gatland visited Jersey earlier this year as it looked like the tour would be diverted to the UK.

He had been impressed with the facilities the island had to offer but now the idea of a training base in Jersey is over.

After reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered, I can confirm that the Board’s intended position is for the Tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021 Jason Leonard, British and Irish Lions Chairman

All might not be lost though. Jersey's Sports Minister senator Lyndon Farnham did previously tell us he hoped The Lions would use Jersey "at the very least for a training camp".

The Lions tour of South Africa is scheduled for July.