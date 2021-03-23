A group of Guernsey politicians oppose an amendment to bring the controversial two-school model back into consideration.

The Education Committee says the amendment to the Government Work Plan, due to be debated this week, is concerning and the model should be consigned to history. Deputy Tina Bury and Deputy Adrian Gabriel say they want to re-insert the two-school model 'front and centre' to the debate.

However, the Committee claims the amendment will 'drag its work backwards.'

It says it has committed to publishing work carried out by its predecessor, comparing its two-school plans with other models, as well as producing why it thinks its recommended proposals for the future of secondary education is the better option.

Past political decisions have not served Guernsey well and there is a huge amount of work for us to do, repairing relationships with staff and strengthening a seriously depleted education office. This committee wants to move forward and does not want to be delayed by reigniting any debate on the feasibility of two schools when it has been so roundly rejected. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Education, Sport & Culture Committee

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, who is President of the Committee, wants three 11-16 schools and a post-16 campus to be considered. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Education Committee is now asking the States to reject the amendment. It says it will publish a policy letter outlining its recommendations for a three 11-16 school and a post-16 campus.