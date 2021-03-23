Vaccine guidance for Guernsey students heading to UK

Students studying in the UK and visiting the Bailiwick over Easter will not get vaccinated early, Guernsey's government have confirmed.

Students can get their coronavirus jab in the UK or the Bailiwick once their age group is called up.

A number of parents contacted Guernsey's Public Health asking whether their children could receive a vaccine before travelling back to the UK for their studies.

The States have issued advice for students, stating it is not possible to move forward vaccines for certain groups outside of the agreed priority order.

Any student who has an underlying health condition that meets the criteria for priority groups four and six will be offered the vaccine whilst they are in the Bailiwick.

All other students will have to wait until the vaccine programme moves into phase two when people aged between 18 and 49 with no underlying health conditions will be called up.

Eligible students can have their first vaccine dose in the Bailiwick and then receive the second dose where they are studying if the gap between doses means they will have returned to the UK.

Students will need to make clear when booking they need a second dose appointment.

If students have returned to the UK by the time Guernsey enters phase two, the following advice applies:

Any person who has an NHS number, is registered with a GP and is eligible will be able to access the vaccine in the UK. This applies to anyone from a Crown Dependency.

You need a GP record/NHS number to use the NHS national booking service (website and call centre) to make vaccine appointments.