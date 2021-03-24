Ron-seal: Alderney seal named following public vote

A seal spotted off the coast of Alderney has been named Ron, following a public poll.

Alderney Wildlife Trust has been running the online vote, inviting islanders to choose a name from a 15 name shortlist for the seal which has been regularly sighted around the Bailiwick's waters.

Dozens of names were put forward, but ultimately Ron, after the well-known brand of fence paint, proved to be the most popular.

Grey seals are among the rarest globally, with colonies in the British Isles accounting for around 40% of the total world population.

The Trust, which is part of a network recording the number of seals in British waters, hopes that the campaign can help raise awareness.