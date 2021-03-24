Jersey's Education Minister, Deputy Jeremy Maçon, is arrested

Jersey’s Education and Children’s Minister has been arrested.

Deputy Jeremy Maçon has been relieved of his ministerial duties by the Chief Minister due to the investigation.

Police have confirmed that a 33 year old man was arrested earlier at a private address in Jersey and has been questioned at the police headquarters in St Helier over what are understood to be 'serious' allegations.

A statement has been sent to all States members by the Chief Minister urging them not to speculate about what has happened on social media. A similar statement has also been sent to all schools.

The Chief Minister has decided that Deputy Maçon is not currently capable of fulfilling his Ministerial duties. Due to this, the Chief Minister has removed these duties from the Deputy and will be holding the portfolio of Children and Education until further notice. To respect the privacy of all individuals concerned, no further details will be shared at this stage. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Deputy Maçon has been a politician since being elected to represent St Saviour in 2008. He has been an Assistant Education Minister since 2018, and was last month made Education and Children’s Minister.