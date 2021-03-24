New mental health campaign to help islanders in Jersey

A new campaign has started in Jersey to help islanders with their mental wellbeing.

'Together, we're here for you' has been set up by Jersey's Mental Health Network to help people of all ages find out what support is available if they are struggling.

It’s vital that islanders are provided with comprehensive information about the mental health support on offer in Jersey, especially given the impact of Covid-19, and the Mental Health Network gives them this. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

The Mental Health Network helps to bring together support providers to distribute information and advice on all aspects of mental wellbeing.

Leaflets are being sent to 40,000 households about the campaign to encourage islanders to seek help if they need it, whether they have mild or moderate mental health needs. There will also be a video and radio campaign with people sharing their mental health journey, and messages on social media to raise awareness of the Mental Health Network.

A full list of all the major mental health providers in Jersey can be found on the government's website.

The head of Jersey Talking Therapies says over the last year, people have been reporting increased feelings of being overwhelmed, stressed or anxious as well as other moderate mental health issues. He says it is important for people to get the support they need.

It’s important that islanders act early by contacting one of the organisations in the Mental Health Network for help. Acting early really does make a difference to your overall mental wellbeing. Steve Bougeard, team lead at Jersey Talking Therapies

The government says the campaign is being supported with grants from dormant bank accounts that are overseen by the Jersey Community Foundation