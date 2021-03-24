More than £11 million spent on Jersey's Nightingale Hospital so far

More than £11 million has been spent on Jersey's Nightingale Hospital, the government has confirmed.

So far, £11,246,299 has been spent on the setup, construction and running of the site at Millbrook Playing Fields, including building and equipment hire, utilities and site security.

The facility, which was created to support the island's healthcare sector if it was overwhelmed as a result of the pandemic, has treated no patients since it was completed in May 2020.

Earlier this year it was revealed that funding for the site had been extended until the summer, with the government saying it remains it an important part of its resilience plan.