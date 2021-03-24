Recruitment process begins for new Government of Jersey CEO

Jersey's government has begun the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive Officer.

An appointment panel has been formed to find a successor for Charlie Parker, who agreed to resign from his post in November 2020.

It came after it emerged that he had a £50,000 second job as a non-executive director that had not been approved by the States Employment Board (SEB).

An interim CEO, Paul Martin, who was formerly Chief Executive of both the London Boroughs of Wandsworth and Richmond upon Thames, took up the post on 1 March on a one-year contract.

The seven-person panel, which includes Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré, will hold interviews in late June.

The Vice Chair of the States Employment Board is encouraging Jersey candidates to consider applying, saying the government was seeking an "exceptional individual".

This is an exceptional role and we will need an exceptional individual. The successful candidate will need to demonstrate a successful track record of delivering services for the public, and an ability to provide leadership for our Civil Service in a fast-moving political environment. Constable Richard Buchanan, Vice Chair of the States Employment Board

The successful candidate will start next March and will be offered a transition period with the interim CEO.