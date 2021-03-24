Survey highlights concerns over pandemic handling in different islands

A new survey has found a marked difference between our islands on how well people think the pandemic has been handled.

90% of those questioned in Guernsey said they agreed with the island's chosen strategy of elimination. In Jersey only 47% said they agreed with the island's strategy though 32% of people who responded said they had no strong feelings either way.

But the survey also found that the majority of Channel Islanders feel life during the pandemic was better here in the islands than in the UK. 96% of respondents felt they were better off in Guernsey while 88% of people in Jersey felt they were better off than the UK.

When asked which population groups they thought had been most impacted by the pandemic, poorer people came out top, followed by young people, women and the elderly.The survey also shows how islanders have started to feel significantly more optimistic about living with Covid.In March, just 26% of respondents in both Jersey and Guernsey said they felt the continued threat was high or very high, a drop from 85% and 81% for the islands respectively back in March last year.Another significant difference the survey highlights is how much people in the different Bailiwicks feel their islands came together to deal with the pandemic.

The 'Guernsey Together' slogan was very visible throughout last year and 73% of people questioned in Guernsey said they agreed or strongly agreed that the local community had come together. Those percentages were much lower in Jersey where only 45% of respondents said they felt the community had come together.Looking ahead, many people said they were most looking forward to a return for off-island travel to see friends and family. Hugging family and friends was another hope for the future as well as socialising and playing and listening to live music.The survey was conducted by Island Global Research in March 2021 and involved 461 people from Guernsey and 391 from Jersey.