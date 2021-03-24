Swimarathon set to return to Jersey in July

The Swimarathon is returning to Jersey this summer.

The fundraising event was cancelled last year, due to the pandemic.

This year it will be held between Wednesday July 3 and Saturday July 7, to allow time for restrictions to ease further.

Anyone who had reserved a lane last year will get priority. From today, the Lion's Club will be contacting those teams to offer them first refusal.

It’s fantastic to be able to officially launch the 2021 Swimarathon and we know from the enquiries we have had in recent months that slots are going to fill very quickly. It will be the first time since the Swimarathon began in 1972 that it hasn’t been held in March but we quickly realised that any restrictions would likely be less in the summer and in hindsight it was the right decision. Steve Taylor, Organising Committee Chairman, Lions Club Jersey

The organising committee says it is confident it can run 'a Covid-safe, fully compliant event'.

It aims to fill all eight lanes for every hour the event is open, so as much money as possible can be raised.

The five charities chosen for 2020 - Brighter Futures, Brightly, Jersey Youth Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust Jersey and YouMatter – will be the 2021 beneficiaries.

All of these charities are focused on the health and wellbeing of young people in Jersey and after what has been an incredibly disruptive year for schoolchildren, it seems appropriate that they are the main beneficiaries for 2021. Steve Taylor, Organising Committee Chairman, Lions Club Jersey

Event sponsors Ravenscroft covered all of the expenses of the 2020 event to ensure that the £55,000 donated by intending swimmers, despite them not being able to swim, was used to help charities whose finances were impacted by the pandemic.

Haydn Taylor, managing director of Ravenscroft in Jersey, said they were hopeful that all fundraising events could return to normal this year to help the struggling third sector.

Any new teams wishing to take part can email administrator@lionsswimarathon.org.