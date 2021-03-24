WATCH: Dr Nicola Brink reflects on a year of coronavirus with ITV's Lorraine

Guernsey's Director of Public Health has been reflecting on a year of coronavirus restrictions in the island on national television.

Dr Nicola Brink appeared on ITV's Lorraine this morning (24 March) to discuss the island's response to the pandemic, as well as the lifting of on-island restrictions as it entered Stage 3 of its lockdown exit on Monday.

This was Dr Brink's second interview with Lorraine Kelly, with her first coming after Guernsey's first lockdown in the summer of 2020.

Following the interview, the host took to social media to show her appreciation for the work Dr Brink has done.

During the coronavirus crisis, Dr Nicola Brink has become a popular figure on the island, receiving an MBE from the Queen for services to public health in October.

She also appears to have inspired the next generation, with a Guernsey schoolgirl choosing to dress up as her 'hero' for school.