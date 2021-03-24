Man injured during afternoon assault in Guernsey

A man suffered a cut to his forehead and a shop door was damaged during an assault in Guernsey yesterday afternoon.

Two men were reportedly fighting outside Vauvert Laundry in St Peter Port, just before 5pm.

Police say one of the men was pushed into the door of 15 Vauvert, which damaged the door.

One of the men suffered a cut on his forehead during the incident.

Police are keen tot rack down the injured man and are appealing for witnesses to the attack.

You can contact Guernsey Police on (01481) 725111 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.