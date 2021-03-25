The British Lions have confirmed they intend to tour South Africa as originally planned.

It means the famous rugby side will not be using Jersey as a training base this summer, but they could still visit the island for a pre-tournament training camp.

Lions coach Warren Gatland visited Jersey earlier this year as it looked like the tour would be diverted to the UK.

He had been impressed with the facilities the island had to offer.

After reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered, I can confirm that the Board’s intended position is for the Tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021 Jason Leonard, British and Irish Lions Chairman

Jersey's Sports Minister senator Lyndon Farnham did previously tell us he hoped The Lions would use Jersey "at the very least for a training camp".

The Lions tour of South Africa is scheduled for July.